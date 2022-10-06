PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Stock Price Down 26.3%

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 26.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 46,898 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,081% from the average session volume of 3,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
PASSUR Aerospace Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile
PASSUR Aerospace, Inc, a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity.
