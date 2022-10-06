Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Acquired by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,593,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,185 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $4,775,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.79.

Shares of PK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. 30,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,436. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $21.62.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.19 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.18%.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

