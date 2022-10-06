Parisi Gray Wealth Management Trims Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $327,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $651,000.

Shares of PMX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 207,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,681. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $12.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

