Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 72 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH traded down $4.57 on Thursday, hitting $210.46. The company had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,003. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $204.59 and a 12-month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 13.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on LH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

