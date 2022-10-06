Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 3,224 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $947,274,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $28,786,000 after buying an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,571,000 after buying an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.97. 52,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,312,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average of $73.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

