Parisi Gray Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,091 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.04.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,900,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

