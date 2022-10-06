Pareto Securities Lowers Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) to Sell

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tomra Systems ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TMRAY opened at $19.34 on Thursday. Tomra Systems ASA has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $36.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile

Tomra Systems ASA ( OTCMKTS:TMRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.11 million for the quarter.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

