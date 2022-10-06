ParaSwap Market Cap Hits $1.89 Million (PSP)

ParaSwap (PSP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last seven days, ParaSwap has traded 7% lower against the dollar. ParaSwap has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $156,974.00 worth of ParaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParaSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ParaSwap Token Profile

ParaSwap’s launch date was November 14th, 2021. ParaSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,891,000 tokens. ParaSwap’s official Twitter account is @paraswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. ParaSwap’s official website is paraswap.io. The official message board for ParaSwap is paraswap.medium.com.

Buying and Selling ParaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “ParaSwap (PSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParaSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 72,891,000 in circulation. The last known price of ParaSwap is 0.02599815 USD and is up 5.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $216,643.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paraswap.io/.”

