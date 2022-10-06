Pancake Games (GCAKE) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $371,258.39

Pancake Games (GCAKE) traded up 16.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Pancake Games has a total market capitalization of $371,258.39 and approximately $264,885.00 worth of Pancake Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Games token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pancake Games has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Pancake Games Token Profile

Pancake Games’ launch date was September 29th, 2021. Pancake Games’ total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 936,000,000,000 tokens. Pancake Games’ official website is pancakegames.finance. The official message board for Pancake Games is medium.com/@nftpancakegames. Pancake Games’ official Twitter account is @nftpancakegames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pancake Games Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Games (GCAKE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pancake Games has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pancake Games is 0.00000042 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $61,915.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pancakegames.finance/.”

