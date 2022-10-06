Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Shares Up 18.6%

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) shot up 18.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 17,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 31 ($0.37) to GBX 30 ($0.36) in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

