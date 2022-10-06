PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 4.2%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 15,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 62,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

PainReform Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform

PainReform Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned about 0.29% of PainReform as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

