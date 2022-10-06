PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Trading Down 4.2%

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. 15,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 62,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.
PainReform Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.
PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PainReform
PainReform Company Profile
PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PainReform (PRFX)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Vertex Shares Higher On Optimism About CRISPR Partnership
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.