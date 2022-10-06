Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 1.5% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of First Republic Bank worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

FRC traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,481. The stock has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $130.35 and a twelve month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

