Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Has $11.37 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,530,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 210,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,273,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.64.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

