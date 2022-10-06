Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Buys 9,000 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of IPG Photonics worth $7,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

NASDAQ IPGP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.29. 4,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,332. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.43.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $508,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,429,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,110,290.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $3,751,150. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

