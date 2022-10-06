Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $17,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.20. 84,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,031. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.77 and its 200 day moving average is $212.24.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

