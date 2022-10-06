Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. 16,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 705,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,700,000 after purchasing an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,416,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,854 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,068,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,482,000 after acquiring an additional 77,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,646,000 after acquiring an additional 88,207 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

