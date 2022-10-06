Outfitter Financial LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 30,351 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,637,000 after buying an additional 22,867 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 32,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,827. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.55.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.