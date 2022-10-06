Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 597 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE DD traded down $1.25 on Thursday, reaching $53.21. The company had a trading volume of 70,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

