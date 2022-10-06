Outfitter Financial LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 1.7% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE MMP traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $47.64. 46,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,666. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.81 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

