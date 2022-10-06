Outfitter Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after purchasing an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.94. 120,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,236,052. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.75.

