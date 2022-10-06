OtterClam Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.28 Million (CLAM)

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. OtterClam Finance has a market cap of $1.28 million and $1,862.00 worth of OtterClam Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OtterClam Finance token can currently be purchased for $2.17 or 0.00010793 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OtterClam Finance has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $136.47 or 0.00681260 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00007876 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OtterClam Finance Token Profile

CLAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. OtterClam Finance’s total supply is 641,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,885 tokens. The Reddit community for OtterClam Finance is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OtterClam Finance’s official message board is otterclam.medium.com. OtterClam Finance’s official Twitter account is @otterclam. OtterClam Finance’s official website is www.otterclam.finance.

OtterClam Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OtterClam Finance (CLAM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. OtterClam Finance has a current supply of 641,903 with 126,082 in circulation. The last known price of OtterClam Finance is 2.16337919 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,912.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.otterclam.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OtterClam Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OtterClam Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OtterClam Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

