O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells $145,004.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares in the company, valued at $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $732.09. 348,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,722. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $750.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $674.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

