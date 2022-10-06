Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,220 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,281 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 28,251 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 10,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.11. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

