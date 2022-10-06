Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,051 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEE. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.74. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.