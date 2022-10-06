Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 19,335 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19,335 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,104,000 after purchasing an additional 583,219 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KLA by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 633,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,887,000 after purchasing an additional 474,229 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC opened at $329.05 on Thursday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $282.83 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.10. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.74%.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $421.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

