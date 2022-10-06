Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 107,205 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,205 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.2% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $53.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 93.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

