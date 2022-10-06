Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.46 on Thursday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

