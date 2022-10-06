Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.7% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 79.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

