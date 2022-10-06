Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,939 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $118.09 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.23.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

