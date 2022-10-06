Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

