Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 5,231 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,917,000 after purchasing an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Down 1.9 %

Mosaic stock opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.