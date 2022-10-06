Oppenheimer Comments on S&P Global Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.76. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.71.

Shares of SPGI opened at $321.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $305.08 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

