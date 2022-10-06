Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 158,678 Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,560,000. Chart Industries comprises approximately 5.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.43% of Chart Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,763,000 after purchasing an additional 269,051 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,071,000 after purchasing an additional 517,951 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.85.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,980. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.79 and a 200-day moving average of $178.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $218.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

