Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Invests $16.89 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 157,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,892,000. Sunnova Energy International makes up 3.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,192,000 after purchasing an additional 261,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,813,000 after purchasing an additional 134,283 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,999,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,291,000 after purchasing an additional 973,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,185,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,403,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 416,146 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Berger sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $4,506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,142 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,305.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,326 shares of company stock worth $4,644,446 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.31.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The company had a trading volume of 106,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,599. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.91.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $147.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.90 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

