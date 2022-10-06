Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 130,806 Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 130,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,041,000. Calix accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.20% of Calix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Calix by 34.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth $210,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CALX stock traded up $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $62.89. The stock had a trading volume of 18,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.46.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

