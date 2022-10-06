Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.70. Opera shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 551 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on OPRA. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Opera from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Opera from $14.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Opera Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

Institutional Trading of Opera

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Opera had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Opera by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Opera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Opera by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Opera by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

