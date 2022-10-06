OpenSwap (OSWAP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $209,617.77

OpenSwap (OSWAP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, OpenSwap has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. OpenSwap has a total market cap of $209,617.77 and $22,740.00 worth of OpenSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenSwap token can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

OpenSwap Token Profile

OpenSwap launched on August 31st, 2021. OpenSwap’s total supply is 220,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenSwap is https://reddit.com/r/openswapdex. OpenSwap’s official Twitter account is @openswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OpenSwap is openswapdex.medium.com. The official website for OpenSwap is www.openswap.xyz.

Buying and Selling OpenSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenSwap (OSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. OpenSwap has a current supply of 220,000,000 with 21,118,055 in circulation. The last known price of OpenSwap is 0.00795196 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $19,368.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.openswap.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

