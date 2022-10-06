Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned about 0.26% of Open Lending worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter worth $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 182.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.48. 19,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,563. Open Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 18.48, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Open Lending had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Open Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

