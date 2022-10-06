Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,837,000 after buying an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,238,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.22 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $116.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

