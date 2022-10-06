Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,676,000 after buying an additional 67,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,295,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $98.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.43. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $157.20.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

