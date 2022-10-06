Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

BCSF opened at $12.38 on Thursday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In related news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.