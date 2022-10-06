Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned 0.41% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $46.24 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd.

