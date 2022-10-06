Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,906 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $225.97 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

