Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Buys 2,146 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Capital

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 1.6 %

ARCC opened at $18.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.