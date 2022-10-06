Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Receives $8.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ONXXF shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.71) to €9.50 ($9.69) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cheuvreux cut Ontex Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Ontex Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Ontex Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Ontex Group Company Profile

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

