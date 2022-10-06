OneRare Price Hits $0.0533 (ORARE)

OneRare (ORARE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, OneRare has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. OneRare has a market cap of $329,374.49 and $34,715.00 worth of OneRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRare token can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000266 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006474 BTC.

OneRare launched on November 30th, 2021. OneRare’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,185,190 tokens. OneRare’s official message board is onerarenft.medium.com. OneRare’s official Twitter account is @onerarenft and its Facebook page is accessible here. OneRare’s official website is onerare.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OneRare (ORARE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. OneRare has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 5,764,940.75 in circulation. The last known price of OneRare is 0.05269167 USD and is up 6.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $50,854.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onerare.io.”

