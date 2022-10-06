ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.05. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $92.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.27%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.50.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $61,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $767,255.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

