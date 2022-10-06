Olympus v2 Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.90 Million (OHM)

Olympus v2 (OHM) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Olympus v2 has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Olympus v2 has a total market cap of $16.90 million and $774,690.00 worth of Olympus v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Olympus v2 token can now be bought for about $10.16 or 0.00050014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Olympus v2

Olympus v2 was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Olympus v2’s total supply is 1,416,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,068 tokens. The official website for Olympus v2 is olympusdao.finance/#. Olympus v2’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao. Olympus v2’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Olympus v2 is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Olympus v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Olympus v2 (OHM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Olympus v2 has a current supply of 1,416,029 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Olympus v2 is 9.63570661 USD and is down -0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $510,139.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://olympusdao.finance/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olympus v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olympus v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Olympus v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

