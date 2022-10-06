Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,451 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.63% of Blue Bird worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 43.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Bird by 16.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $9.52 on Thursday. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BLBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

