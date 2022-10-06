Olstein Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.52% of Graham worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHM. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in Graham by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,003,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 238,933 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 27.0% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Graham by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,471 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Graham by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 286,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 94,744 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 52,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Graham stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.96. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graham Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics for defense sector.

